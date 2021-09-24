Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2m To Six Petitioners
News photo Channels Television  - The Lagos State Judicial Panel on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters sitting in Lagos on Friday awarded a total sum of ₦19.2 million to six petitioners for the infringement on their fundamental right to life and human ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Lagos panel awards N19.25m to six victims of police brutality The Cable:
#EndSARS: Lagos panel awards N19.25m to six victims of police brutality
#EndSARS: Panel awards over ₦19 million to police brutality victims Premium Times:
#EndSARS: Panel awards over ₦19 million to police brutality victims
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2 Million To 6 Petitioners The Trent:
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2 Million To 6 Petitioners
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2m To Six Petitioners Information Nigeria:
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2m To Six Petitioners
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2m To Six Petitioners The Street Journal:
#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Awards ₦19.2m To Six Petitioners
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Awards N19.25m To Six Police Brutality Victims The Nigeria Lawyer:
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Awards N19.25m To Six Police Brutality Victims
#ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N19.2m To 6 Petitioners Global Village Extra:
#ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N19.2m To 6 Petitioners


   More Picks
1 I miss my boyfriend so much, I dreamt about him – Nini [Video] - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
2 UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari - Naija News, 21 hours ago
3 IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Confident As Race To Costa Rica Begins - News Break, 23 hours ago
6 Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 3 hours ago
8 Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info