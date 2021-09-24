CUSTOMS: Western Marine Hands-Over 232 Marijuana Sacks Worth N1bn, Other Drugs To NDLEA Maritime First Newspaper - The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command Lagos handed over 232 Sacks of Marijuana worth N1.1bn, Heroine weighing a total of 1.52Kg, 45 packs of 225mg Tramadol Hydrochloride and some sacks of expired drugs to the Nigeria Drug Law ...



