Widow asks court to exclude ex-Miss Nigeria from husband’s estate
The Nation  - By Robert Egbe A Lagos State High Court has been asked to exclude a former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest from benefiting from the estate of the late Dr Tosin Ajayi of First Foundation Medical Engineering Co. Ltd. Dr Ajayi’s widow, Mrs Oluyemisi Ajayi, and ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

