Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I miss my boyfriend so much, I dreamt about him – Nini [Video]
Correct NG
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini says she misses her boyfriend, whom she speaks so much about. Nini made the revelation during her diary session with Biggie on Friday, September 24, 2021.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
BBNaija: I miss my boyfriend so much, dream about him – Nini
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: I miss my boyfriend so much, dream about him – Nini
My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: I miss my boyfriend so much, dream about him – Nini
Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: Nini admits she terribly misses her boyfriend
The New Diplomat:
BBNaija: Nini Snubs Saga, Says She Misses Her Boyfriend
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
BBNaija Season 6 Housemate Nini Tells Biggie That She Misses Her Boyfriend And Dreams About Him....
Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: I Miss My Boyfriend So Much, Dreamt About Him – Nini
Talk Glitz:
BBNaija: I Miss My Boyfriend So Much, I Dream About Him – Nini
Edujandon:
#BBNaija: I miss my boyfriend so much, dream about him – Nini
1st for Credible News:
Nini: I miss my boyfriend so much, I also dream about him
Gist Reel:
"Saga in the mud" - Reactions as Nini throws big shoutout to boyfriend, admits missing him so much (Video)
Tori News:
BBNaija: I Miss My Boyfriend So Much, Dream About Him – Nini Reveals
More Picks
1
I miss my boyfriend so much, I dreamt about him – Nini [Video] -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
2
Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
3
JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
6
“I can’t believe you’re gone:” Davido speaks on death of photographer Fortune -
PM News,
5 hours ago
7
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Lady causes a stir on social media after sharing photos from her private wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
7 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
