Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bullets can’t penetrate us, allow us to fight bandits – Female hunter, NHC tell government | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Katsina State Chapter of the Nigeria Hunters Council, NHC, has volunteered to assist the State Government in winning the war against banditry in the State.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bullets can?t penetrate us, allow us to fight bandits ? Female hunter tells government Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bullets can?t penetrate us, allow us to fight bandits ? Female hunter tells government
Bullets can’t penetrate us, allow us to fight bandits – Female hunter, Katsina NHC tell govt Edujandon:
Bullets can’t penetrate us, allow us to fight bandits – Female hunter, Katsina NHC tell govt
We Are Fortified Against Bullet Penetration, Let Us Fight Bandits, NHC Urges Katsina Govt Global Village Extra:
We Are Fortified Against Bullet Penetration, Let Us Fight Bandits, NHC Urges Katsina Govt
Bullets Can’t Penetrate Us, Allow Us To Fight Bandits – Female Hunter, NHC Tell Govt Tori News:
Bullets Can’t Penetrate Us, Allow Us To Fight Bandits – Female Hunter, NHC Tell Govt


   More Picks
1 I miss my boyfriend so much, I dreamt about him – Nini [Video] - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
2 UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari - Naija News, 21 hours ago
3 IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Confident As Race To Costa Rica Begins - News Break, 23 hours ago
6 Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 3 hours ago
8 Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info