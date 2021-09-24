Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea Boss Tuchel Addresses Rivalry With Guardiola Ahead Of Man City Clash
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea vs Man City: It does not take a miracle to beat Guardiola - Tuchel Daily Post:
Chelsea vs Man City: It does not take a miracle to beat Guardiola - Tuchel
Chelsea Manager, Tuchel Dismisses Guardiola Rivalry This Day:
Chelsea Manager, Tuchel Dismisses Guardiola Rivalry
Chelsea vs Man City: It does not take a miracle to beat Guardiola – Tuchel Nigerian Eye:
Chelsea vs Man City: It does not take a miracle to beat Guardiola – Tuchel
Chelsea Vs Man City: It Does Not Take A Miracle To Beat Guardiola – Tuchel Fresh Reporters:
Chelsea Vs Man City: It Does Not Take A Miracle To Beat Guardiola – Tuchel


   More Picks
1 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 “I can’t believe you’re gone:” Davido speaks on death of photographer Fortune - PM News, 7 hours ago
3 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) - Infotrust News, 19 hours ago
6 Ignore fake alert on FRSC recruitment screening exercise, FRSC warns - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
7 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Lady causes a stir on social media after sharing photos from her private wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info