News at a Glance
Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt
Premium Times
- "According to the suspect, he resorted to self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed."
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Police Arrest Man For Tying Debtor To Stake Over N4.6m Debt
Peoples Gazette:
Creditor ties man to stake over N4.6m debt
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest creditor for tying debtor to stake over N4.6m debt
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest creditor for tying debtor to stake over N4.6m debt
Infotrust News:
N4.6m Debt: Sad Photo Of Debtor Tied Up By His Creditor Surface Online (Photos)
Naija on Point:
‘Pay The Money And Stop Acting Victim’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts As Debtor Gets Tied Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Debt
More Picks
1
I miss my boyfriend so much, I dreamt about him – Nini [Video] -
Correct NG,
19 hours ago
2
UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
3
IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Confident As Race To Costa Rica Begins -
News Break,
23 hours ago
6
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General -
The Nation,
3 hours ago
8
Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
