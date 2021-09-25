Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kwara PDP ward congresses billed for Saturday
Daily Post  - The Kwara State People's Democratic Party, PDP, will hold its ward congresses election across the 193 wards in the state on Saturday. This was disclosed

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 10 hours ago
2 “I can’t believe you’re gone:” Davido speaks on death of photographer Fortune - PM News, 9 hours ago
3 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) - Infotrust News, 21 hours ago
6 Ignore fake alert on FRSC recruitment screening exercise, FRSC warns - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
7 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 10 hours ago
9 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 9 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen - The Punch, 14 hours ago
