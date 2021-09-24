Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Use your position to stabilize West Africa,’ UN chief, Guterres, tells Buhari
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles in the West African sub-region and the continent as a whole.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

