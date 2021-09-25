Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UN energy summit: 25m Nigerians to access solar power by 2023 as govts commit $400bn in new finance
EnviroNews Nigeria  - Nigeria hascommitted to electrify 25 million people across five million homes by 2023 using solar technologies and creating 250,000 jobs.

