Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) Infotrust News - A young creditor identified as Oluchi Okoye aka PACA has been arrested by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station for tying his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over unpaid N4.6m debt.



News Credibility Score: 99%