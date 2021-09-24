Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Brazil calls up eight EPL players for World Cup qualifiers [Full list]
Daily Post
- Brazil has called up eight England-based players for October’s triple-header of South American 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Brazil call up eight EPL players for World Cup qualifiers
The Herald:
Brazil call up 8 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers | Sports | herald.ng
The News Guru:
Brazil call up 8 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers
The Eagle Online:
Brazil call up eight EPL players for World Cup qualifiers
More Picks
1
Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Fidelity Bank to develop SMEs capacity in non-oil exports sector -
Tech Economy,
24 hours ago
3
JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
9
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
