EXPOSED: How Bribes Paid By Foreign Contractors For Nigeria Oil Were Used To Fund Buhari's 2019 Elections
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Some bribes paid to secure oil contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were pocketed by political cronies to fund the 2019 elections under the Muhammadu Buhari regime, according to Bloomberg.
In a report, the news medium ...

10 hours ago
