Accidental Air Strike: Amnesty International tells FG to probe military
Daily Post  - Amnesty International on Saturday, appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency set up a panel to investigate a military airstrike that accidentally killed nine people in Yobe State. Recall a few weeks ago, a Nigerian Air Force jet said ...

1 hour ago
 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Amnesty asks FG to probe ‘accidental air strike’ in Yobe
Sahara Reporters:
.@Amnesty International Urges Nigerian Government To Investigate Military Air Strikes In Yobe, Rivers States
Within Nigeria:
Probe ‘accidental air strike’ in Yobe, Amnesty international tells FG
Tunde Ednut:
Probe ‘accidental air strike’ in Yobe, Amnesty international tells FG


