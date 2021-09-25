2021 Women Afrobasket: D’Tigress qualify for final, face Mali on Sunday AIT - Nigeria’s Women Basketball team, D’Tigress are close to realising their dream of winning a third consecutive 2021 Afrobasket Title. They defeated 11-time- winner Senegal 73-63 to book a spot in the final against Mali on Sunday. The Otis Hughley side ...



