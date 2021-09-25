Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Someone I fed and clothed arranged my kidnapping - Rivers businessman
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Rivers state-based businessman, Alex Arthur, has narrated how a boy he fed and clothed contracted a gang to kidnap him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 8.

 

Speaking in an

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How a boy I fed, clothed arranged for my kidnap in Rivers - Businessman The News Guru:
How a boy I fed, clothed arranged for my kidnap in Rivers - Businessman
How someone I fed and clothed arranged my kidnapping - Rivers businessman Within Nigeria:
How someone I fed and clothed arranged my kidnapping - Rivers businessman
Someone That I Fed And Clothed Arranged My Kidnapping - Rivers Businessman Tells Shocking Story Tori News:
Someone That I Fed And Clothed Arranged My Kidnapping - Rivers Businessman Tells Shocking Story


   More Picks
1 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 “I can’t believe you’re gone:” Davido speaks on death of photographer Fortune - PM News, 7 hours ago
3 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) - Infotrust News, 19 hours ago
6 Ignore fake alert on FRSC recruitment screening exercise, FRSC warns - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
7 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Lady causes a stir on social media after sharing photos from her private wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info