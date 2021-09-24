Nigeria needs $400bn to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in 30 years - Buhari Linda Ikeji Blog - President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria needs $400bn to achieve net-zero, amounts to over $400bn in 30 years Speaking on Nigeria’s role as a Global Theme Champion for the Energy Transition, the theme of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy at the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%