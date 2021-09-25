Post News
News at a Glance
Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services..
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Naija News:
Gov Ortom Serves His Aides Food To Appreciate Their Services (Photos)
Kanyi Daily:
Governor Ortom Serves His Aides Food To Appreciate Their Services In Benue [Photos]
Salone:
UPDATE – Governor Ortom Serves His Aides Food To Appreciate Their Services
More Picks
1
UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari -
Naija News,
24 hours ago
2
IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
3
Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
4
JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
How we built hospitals across Nigeria to contain COVID-19 – Buhari to world leaders -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
