Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Nigerian States Can Become Major Industrial Hubs – Osinbajo
PM News  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says having spent about N8.9 Trillion, a record sum, on infrastructure and capital alone since its inception, the Buhari administration is encouraging State governments in the country to follow suit.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

How Nigerian states can become major industrial hubs – Osinbajo The Eagle Online:
How Nigerian states can become major industrial hubs – Osinbajo
How Nigerian States Can Become Major Industrial Hubs – Osinbajo Prompt News:
How Nigerian States Can Become Major Industrial Hubs – Osinbajo
How Nigerian States can become major industrial hubs – Osinbajo Online Nigeria:
How Nigerian States can become major industrial hubs – Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari - Naija News, 24 hours ago
2 IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
3 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 5 hours ago
4 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 How we built hospitals across Nigeria to contain COVID-19 – Buhari to world leaders - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info