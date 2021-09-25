Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2 killed, 7 injured as vehicle rams into commuters in Ogun
News photo Vanguard News  - Two persons including a minor were presumed dead while seven others were injured, in multiple accidents, which occurred on Saturday, at the Gbuguda/ Ewekoro area of Ogun State.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Accident claims 2 lives on Lagos-Abeokuta Highway The Guardian:
Accident claims 2 lives on Lagos-Abeokuta Highway
TRAGIC: 2 Killed, 7 Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Commuters In Ogun The Trent:
TRAGIC: 2 Killed, 7 Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Commuters In Ogun
Accident Claims 2 Lives On Lagos-Abeokuta Highway The Street Journal:
Accident Claims 2 Lives On Lagos-Abeokuta Highway
Two Dead, Seven Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Commuters On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway News Break:
Two Dead, Seven Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Commuters On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
Two dead, 7 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Highway accident - P.M. News PM News:
Two dead, 7 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Highway accident - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 20 hours ago
4 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
5 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 22 hours ago
7 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
8 Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Nigeria no longer Giant of Africa, says Sanusi - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info