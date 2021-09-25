Birthday celebrant shot dead by police in Delta

|
1
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today,
17 hours ago
4
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist,
15 hours ago
5
EXPOSED: How Bribes Paid By Foreign Contractors For Nigeria Oil Were Used To Fund Buhari's 2019 Elections - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
7
BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen - The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
UBA publishes names, account details of forex defaulters - The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Accidental Air Strike: Amnesty International tells FG to probe military - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria no longer Giant of Africa, says Sanusi - Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago