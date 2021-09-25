IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services









The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, clocked 54 on Saturday.

From records, Kanu was born on September 25, 1967, in Isiama Afara, Abia State.













