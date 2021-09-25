Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services
Sahara Reporters
- IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, clocked 54 on Saturday.
From records, Kanu was born on September 25, 1967, in Isiama Afara, Abia State.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
Nnamdi Kanu celebrates birthday in custody
PM News:
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu clocks 54 in DSS detention
Politics Nigeria:
Separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu celebrates birthday in custody
Tunde Ednut:
IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Celebrates Birthday In DSS Custody
Naija News:
IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Celebrates Birthday In DSS Custody
More Picks
1
UNGA: Nigeria Has Recorded More Success In Fighting Terrorism – Buhari -
Naija News,
24 hours ago
2
IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
3
Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
4
JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Man ties debtor to stake over N4.6million debt -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
How we built hospitals across Nigeria to contain COVID-19 – Buhari to world leaders -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...