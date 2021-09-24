Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Nigeria’s Economy May Soon Collapse — Former CBN Governor, Sanusi
Sahara Reporters  - A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Nigerian economy is on the verge of collapse.
Sanusi stated this at the closing ceremony of the Kaduna Investment Summit, tagged KadInvest 6.0, which was held ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

