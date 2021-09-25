Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] Naija News - Nigerian security operatives have captured dreaded Bandit leader and Cattle Rustler, Alhaji Goma Sama’ila. Sama’ila, who is responsible for rustling cattles and carrying out numerous attacks, was arrested in Kaduna State on Friday night.



