Police take over Nigerian House in New York as anti-Buhari protesters threaten
Police take over Nigerian House in New York as anti-Buhari protesters threaten 

Personnel of the New York Police Department were deployed to keep order at the Nigerian House, Kudirat Abiola Corner, Manhattan Friday ...

18 hours ago
Nigerian Government Calls New York Policemen On Anti-Buhari Protesters
Nigerian Government Calls New York Policemen On Anti-Buhari Protesters
Police deployed as protesters take over Nigerian House in New York  – The Sun Nigeria
Police deployed as protesters take over Nigerian House in New York  – The Sun Nigeria
Police take over Nigerian House in New York as anti-Buhari protesters threaten
Police take over Nigerian House in New York as anti-Buhari protesters threaten


