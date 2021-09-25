Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa wins Miss Amnesty Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2021
News photo National Accord  - Miss Favour Aro, representing Bayelsa, has emerged winner of Miss Amnesty Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2021. Aro, 19, beat eight other contestants from the Niger Delta [...]

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Favour Aro emerges Miss Amnesty Nigeria Top Naija:
Favour Aro emerges Miss Amnesty Nigeria
Favour Aro of Bayelsa wins Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2021 PM News:
Favour Aro of Bayelsa wins Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2021
Bayelsa wins Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2021 News Wire NGR:
Bayelsa wins Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2021


   More Picks
1 “You Didn’t Wait For Me To Fulfill All The Promises I Made To You…” – Davido Finally Reacts to Fortune’s Death - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
2 Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General - The Nation, 12 hours ago
3 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) - Infotrust News, 22 hours ago
5 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 We are getting somewhere on security, President Buhari tells Netherlands PM - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
8 Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info