Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gulder Ultimate Search begins
The Eagle Online
- Gulder Ultimate Search begins
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Gulder Ultimate Search Begins Sept 26
The Will:
Gulder Ultimate Search Begins September 26
More Picks
1
“You Didn’t Wait For Me To Fulfill All The Promises I Made To You…” – Davido Finally Reacts to Fortune’s Death -
Too Xclusive,
14 hours ago
2
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
3
Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) -
Infotrust News,
1 day ago
4
States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
12 hours ago
6
We are getting somewhere on security, President Buhari tells Netherlands PM -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register -
Oyo Gist,
10 hours ago
8
Interior Ministry Grants 12,000 Quota Licences To Expatriates In 2 Years -
Leadership,
1 day ago
9
Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
14 hours ago
10
Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
15 hours ago
One moment please...