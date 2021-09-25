Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Protest Rocks Yenagoa Over Death Of Suspect In Police custody
The Will
- September 25, (THEWILL) - The Biogbolo area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, was on Saturday in turmoil over the death of a 27-year-old man, Goodluck Oviekeme, while in police custody.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Protest rocks Bayelsa capital over death of suspect in police custody
Independent:
Protest Rocks Yenagoa As Youth Dies In Police Custody
Nigerian Eye:
Protest rocks Bayelsa capital over death of suspect in police custody
