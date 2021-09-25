Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija S6: Saga wins N2.5m, ambassadorship deal in Lipton task
The Punch  - The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates participated in a challenge organised by the Lipton ice tea brand and Saga emerged as the winner of the task.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 “You Didn’t Wait For Me To Fulfill All The Promises I Made To You…” – Davido Finally Reacts to Fortune’s Death - Too Xclusive, 14 hours ago
2 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
5 We are getting somewhere on security, President Buhari tells Netherlands PM - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
7 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
8 Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 UBA publishes names, account details of forex defaulters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
