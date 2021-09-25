Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash CAR 7-0 In Douala
News photo Complete Sports  - Two-time runners-up of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Falconets fired from all cylinders as they hit the U20 girls of Central African Republic 7-0 in their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Africa first round, first leg encounter in Douala on ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Falconets wallop CAR’s U-20 girls 7-0 in Douala Premium Times:
Falconets wallop CAR’s U-20 girls 7-0 in Douala
Falconets Wallop CAR’s U-20 Girls 7-0 In World Cup Qualifier News Break:
Falconets Wallop CAR’s U-20 Girls 7-0 In World Cup Qualifier
U20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash CAR 7-0 In Douala Online Nigeria:
U20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash CAR 7-0 In Douala


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 20 hours ago
4 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
5 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 22 hours ago
7 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
8 Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Nigeria no longer Giant of Africa, says Sanusi - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info