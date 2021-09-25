Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
20-year-old man in police net for alleged murder in Ilorin
Daily Post
- Kwara State Police Command, on Saturday, confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man, Azeez Akinloye, who allegedly killed one Akeem Lekan with cutlass in
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
UK police arrest 38-year-old man over teacher's murder
Within Nigeria:
20-year-old man in police net for alleged murder in Ilorin
Nigeria Breaking News:
Sabina Nessa: London police arrest man on suspicion of murder in ‘significant’ development
Global Village Extra:
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder Of British Teacher
More Picks
1
BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Empowerment Items For Youths, Women Hidden In Warehouse For Years -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
4
The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
Asiwaju Tinubu is not back in Nigeria yet – Media Office -
TVC News,
23 hours ago
6
INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
7
INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
8
Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...