Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
‘I Never Got Asylum To Canada’ DJ Switch Cries Out A Year After ‘Fleeing’ Nigeria
Naija News
- DJ Switch, the heroine of the Lekki Tollgate shooting that occurred on the 20th of October, 2020, who reportedly fled to Canada after receiving death threats has debunked the claims.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
I was never in Canada: DJ Switch opens up on her location for the first time since #EndSARS
The Punch:
Photostory: Artiste, DJ Switch Denies Seeking Asylum In Canada Artiste, DJ Switch has debunked reports that she was seeking asylum in Canada in the aftermath of the Lekki shootings of October 2020.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
I have been cooked up in a house for months.
Too Xclusive:
“I Never Got Asylum To Canada, Been In A House For Months” – DJ Switch Makes Big Reveal
Yaba Left Online:
"I have been cooked up in a house for months.
Lailas News:
DJ Switch: “I never got asylum to Canada, been in a house for months”
Oyo Gist:
'I’ve been locked up in a house for months,’ DJ Switch cries out
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I have been cooked up in a house for months.
The Dabigal Blog:
“I never got asylum to Canada, been in a house for months”
Tunde Ednut:
‘I Never Got Asylum To Canada’ DJ Switch Cries Out A Year After ‘Fleeing’ Nigeria
Luci Post:
“I have been cooked up in a house for months.
1st for Credible News:
DJ Switch: “I never got asylum to Canada, been in a house for months”
Naija on Point:
‘I’ve Been Locked Up In A House For Months’- DJ Switch Cries Out
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘I’ve been locked up in a house for months,’ DJ Switch cries out
More Picks
1
VAT controversy: We are awaiting Supreme Court verdict – Nigerian governors -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
2
BBNaija S6: Emmanuel emerges Head of House for final week -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
COVID-19: 296 new infections recorded in 24 hours, 12 more deaths –NCDC update -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
4
Singer, Miguel and wife Nazanin separate after 17 years together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
South's insistence on power shift unconstitutional, say northern governors -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
Killings: Ohanaeze announces Igbo Day of Mourning -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
7
BBNaija: I’m not exploring friendship with Maria – Queen -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Heritage Bank MD Tasks Govt On Policies To Support Private Sector Interventions For Infrastructure Growth -
The Genius Media,
16 hours ago
9
My marriage to Jada Pinkett is not monogamous - Will Smith says he and his wife have had other relationships -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
National Industrial Court resumes after annual vacation -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
