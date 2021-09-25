Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“You Didn’t Wait For Me To Fulfill All The Promises I Made To You…” – Davido Finally Reacts to Fortune’s Death
Too Xclusive
- Nigerian singer, Davido has finally reacted to the sudden death of his photographer, Fortune. This morning, the singer took to...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Davido Pays Tribute To His Late Photographer Fortune
The Punch:
Photostory: Davido’s Lawyer, Ajudua Mourns Late Photographer, Fortune Bobo Ajudua, who is Davido’s lawyer is grieving the sudden death of his principal's personal photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, who died on Tuesday. Credit: Instagram | prince_ii
Yaba Left Online:
“My heart is so heavy right now, you didn’t give me the chance to fulfil my promise to you” – Davido shares touching tribute as he mourns his late photographer, Fortune.
The Trent:
Davido Breaks Silence On Death Of Photographer, Fortunate
Information Nigeria:
Davido Pens Touching Tribute To Late Photographer
The Eagle Online:
Davido speaks on death of his photographer who drowned
Lailas News:
Davido mourns his photographer Fortunate Umunname
Pulse Nigeria:
Davido finally breaks silence after death of official photographer, Fortune
PM News:
“I can’t believe you’re gone:” Davido speaks on death of photographer Fortune
The Will:
Davido Mourns Late Personal Photographer
See Naija:
Davido breaks silence on death of photographer
Luci Post:
“My heart is so heavy right now, you didn’t give me the chance to fulfil my promise to you” – Davido shares touching tribute as he mourns his late photographer, Fortune
Naija Parrot:
“My heart is so heavy right now, you didn’t give me the chance to fulfil my promise to you” – Davido shares touching tribute as he mourns his late photographer, Fortune.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Davido breaks silence on death of photographer, Fortune | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Glamsquad Magazine:
Fortunate Umunname: Singer Davido pays tribute to late official photographer
More Picks
1
“You Didn’t Wait For Me To Fulfill All The Promises I Made To You…” – Davido Finally Reacts to Fortune’s Death -
Too Xclusive,
12 hours ago
2
Florida Gov. appoints Nigerian-American, Joseph Ladapo Surgeon-General -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
3
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
4
Man Who Tied Debtor Up Over Unpaid N4.6m Arrested By Lagos Police (Photos) -
Infotrust News,
22 hours ago
5
States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
We are getting somewhere on security, President Buhari tells Netherlands PM -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
12 hours ago
8
Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
11 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...