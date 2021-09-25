Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Apologise to Queen for flirting with Boma – Liquorose tells Angel
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Liquorose on Saturday told Angel to apologise to Queen for disrespecting her. According to her, Angel’s flirting with Boma when she knew Queen liked him was wrong and disrespectful.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

