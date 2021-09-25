BBNaija: Apologise to Queen for flirting with Boma – Liquorose tells Angel Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Liquorose on Saturday told Angel to apologise to Queen for disrespecting her. According to her, Angel’s flirting with Boma when she knew Queen liked him was wrong and disrespectful.



News Credibility Score: 99%