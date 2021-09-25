Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s UNGA Speech, Tissues Of Lies – Reps Minority
News photo Online Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the United Nations General Assembly was panned by Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber’s minority caucus (UNGA). The opposition lawmakers in a statement on Saturday, which was signed by Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and sent ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Uhari’s UNGA speech, tissues of lies – Reps minority Star News:
Uhari’s UNGA speech, tissues of lies – Reps minority
The Lies President Buhari Told World Leaders At UNGA – Minority Reps Naija News:
The Lies President Buhari Told World Leaders At UNGA – Minority Reps


   More Picks
1 IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
4 We are getting somewhere on security, President Buhari tells Netherlands PM - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
6 Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 UBA publishes names, account details of forex defaulters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 EXPOSED: How Bribes Paid By Foreign Contractors For Nigeria Oil Were Used To Fund Buhari's 2019 Elections - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
10 Accidental Air Strike: Amnesty International tells FG to probe military - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info