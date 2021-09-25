Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria: PDP House Reps fault Buhari’s UN General Assembly speech, says he hid the “ugly” reality of his government from world leaders
News photo Global Upfront  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Saturday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing him of hiding the "ugly" reality of his government ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

