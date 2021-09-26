Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Deceived World Leaders About His Government – Reps Minority Caucus
News photo Leadership  - The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said that the speech presented President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said that the speech presented President ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s UNGA Speech, Tissues Of Lies – Reps Minority Online Nigeria:
Buhari’s UNGA Speech, Tissues Of Lies – Reps Minority
Uhari’s UNGA speech, tissues of lies – Reps minority Star News:
Uhari’s UNGA speech, tissues of lies – Reps minority
The Lies President Buhari Told World Leaders At UNGA – Minority Reps Naija News:
The Lies President Buhari Told World Leaders At UNGA – Minority Reps
National Daily:
UNGA: Buhari lies, says PDP reps caucus


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
3 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 18 hours ago
5 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 23 hours ago
6 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
9 Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra guber: Soludo formally presented as APGA candidate as party kickstarts campaign - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info