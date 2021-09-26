Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Final: Hughley Humbled As D’Tigress Chase Third Consecutive African Title Complete Sports - Nigeria captain Adaora Elonu who made her D’Tigress debut at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2015 in Yaounde, Cameroon will lead the Nigerian ladies out against Mali on Sunday. This time though, she won’t be chasing a debut outing but she and her teammates ...



News Credibility Score: 99%