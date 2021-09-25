Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Olojo Festival: Oyetola to build Yoruba museum, World Heritage Centre in Ile-Ife
The Nation  - By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo Marking the 2021 Olojo Festival, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State disclosed that his administration will commence the construction of the Yoruba Museum and World Heritage Center in Ile-Ife. Governor Oyetola in his ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Annual Olojo Festival Holds In Ile-Ife The grand finale of the Yoruba cultural festival, Olojo festival is holding in Ile-Ife, Osun State today. The festival is the celebration of Eledumare The Punch:
PHOTOS: Annual Olojo Festival Holds In Ile-Ife The grand finale of the Yoruba cultural festival, Olojo festival is holding in Ile-Ife, Osun State today. The festival is the celebration of Eledumare's Day of creation.
We will support global pilgrimage to Ife ― Oyetola Vanguard News:
We will support global pilgrimage to Ife ― Oyetola
2021 Olojo Festival: Oyetola promises to build Yoruba museum, World Heritage Center in Ile-Ife The Sun:
2021 Olojo Festival: Oyetola promises to build Yoruba museum, World Heritage Center in Ile-Ife
Olojo Festival: Osun Soon To Build Yoruba Museum In Ile-Ife – Oyetola The Street Journal:
Olojo Festival: Osun Soon To Build Yoruba Museum In Ile-Ife – Oyetola


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 22 hours ago
2 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 23 hours ago
6 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info