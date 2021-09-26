Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CAN veritable force for peace, unity, social justice — Osinbajo
News photo Vanguard News  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been a veritable force for peace, unity and social justice.

1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
6 Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000 — Commissioner - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
