News at a Glance
UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October
Pulse Nigeria
- Heathrow Airport. (Reuters)
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
COVID-19: UK set October 4 to reduce travel restrictions on Nigerians, others – The Sun Nigeria
Igbere TV News:
COVID-19: UK set October 4 to reduce travel restrictions on Nigerians, others
Tunde Ednut:
COVID-19: UK fixes date to reduce travel restrictions on Nigerians, others
Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: UK fixes date to reduce travel restrictions on Nigerians, others
More Picks
1
Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
2
Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
22 hours ago
3
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register -
Oyo Gist,
20 hours ago
4
Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
23 hours ago
6
Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
8
Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
9
Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
10
Anambra guber: Soludo formally presented as APGA candidate as party kickstarts campaign -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
