Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anthony Joshua reacts after losing IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian-born British fighter, Anthony Joshua, has reacted to the Saturday clash with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham which led to the loss of his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anthony Joshua reacts after losing IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk My Celebrity & I:
Anthony Joshua reacts after losing IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk
Anthony Joshua reacts after losing IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk See Naija:
Anthony Joshua reacts after losing IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles to Usyk


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
6 Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000 — Commissioner - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info