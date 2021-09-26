Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat
The Punch
- “The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ."
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
‘I give praise to Jesus Christ’ – Usyk speaks after defeating Anthony Joshua
PM News:
I wanted to use Joshua's fight to give praise to Jesus - Usyk - P.M. News
More Picks
1
Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
2
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
States have no valid claim on VAT collection, it?s on exclusive legislative list - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
19 hours ago
5
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register -
Oyo Gist,
17 hours ago
6
EXPOSED: How Bribes Paid By Foreign Contractors For Nigeria Oil Were Used To Fund Buhari's 2019 Elections -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
8
Gov Ortom shocks aides as he serves them food to appreciate their services [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: Nobody can 'collect' me from you, Whitemoney assures Queen -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
10
Accidental Air Strike: Amnesty International tells FG to probe military -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
