News at a Glance
I trained for six months, didn't see my family, says Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat
The Punch
- Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
'It went exactly as I predicted, I can be much better' - New heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk warns Anthony Joshua incase he decides to activate rematch clause
The News Guru:
Anthony Joshua loses heavyweight title to Usyk
The Will:
Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn Confirm Rematch against Oleksandr Usyk
The New Diplomat:
Usyk Dethrones Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua
Nigeria Breaking News:
Usyk Beats Anthony Joshua To Win Unified Heavyweight Champion
Edujandon:
Anthony Joshua lost £15m after Oleksandr Usyk defeat
More Picks
1
BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
4
The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
7
Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
9
I trained for six months, didn't see my family, says Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
