Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hollywood star, Michael K Williams's cause of death revealed
News photo Daily Post  - Hollywood actor, Michael Kenneth Williams died after ingesting fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine, an autopsy revealed.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed Lailas News:
Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed
Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Hollywood Star, Michael K Williams’s Cause Of Death Revealed Infotrust News:
Hollywood Star, Michael K Williams’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed Luci Post:
Hollywood star, Michael K Williams’s cause of death revealed


   More Picks
1 Campaign: Soludo promises to produce 1,000 millionaires yearly in Anambra - The Herald, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
8 Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000 — Commissioner - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info