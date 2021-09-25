Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results
Premium Times  - INEC reiterated its stance weeks after Nigerian lawmakers refused to give the electoral body the legal permission for electronic transmission of election results.

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

