Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Clergyman, David Enenche, has told Nigerian comedians to desist from lying when trying to crack a joke. According to him, they do not need to lie to tell jokes.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Preacher, Paul Enenche, slams comedians who lie to entertain people
My Celebrity & I:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh – Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians
Lailas News:
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the church
Top Naija:
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians [VIDEO]
Instablog 9ja:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh — Pastor David Enenche tells comedians
Gist Reel:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh - clergyman, David Eneche tells comedians
:
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians
Luci Post:
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the Church
Tunde Ednut:
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians
Naija on Point:
Don’t Lie In Your Jokes To Make People Laugh – Clergyman, Paul Enenche To Comedians (VIDEO)
1st for Credible News:
Pastor Enenche blasts comedians who lie in church
Tori News:
You Don't Need To Lie To Make People Laugh - Pastor Enenche Tells Comedians (Video)
More Picks
1
You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
3
DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
4
Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
5
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium -
Inside Business Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Shell donates subsea training facilities to Nigeria varsity -
Champion Newspapers,
15 hours ago
7
The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
8
Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
9
Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT -
Within Nigeria,
23 hours ago
