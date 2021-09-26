Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Clergyman, David Enenche, has told Nigerian comedians to desist from lying when trying to crack a joke. According to him, they do not need to lie to tell jokes.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Preacher, Paul Enenche, slams comedians who lie to entertain people Ripples Nigeria:
Preacher, Paul Enenche, slams comedians who lie to entertain people
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh – Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians My Celebrity & I:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh – Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the church Lailas News:
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the church
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians [VIDEO] Top Naija:
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians [VIDEO]
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh — Pastor David Enenche tells comedians Instablog 9ja:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh — Pastor David Enenche tells comedians
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh - clergyman, David Eneche tells comedians Gist Reel:
You don’t need to lie to make people laugh - clergyman, David Eneche tells comedians
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians :
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the Church Luci Post:
Pastor Enenche blast comedians who lie in the Church
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians Tunde Ednut:
You need not lie to make people laugh – Pastor Enenche warns comedians
Don’t Lie In Your Jokes To Make People Laugh – Clergyman, Paul Enenche To Comedians (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Don’t Lie In Your Jokes To Make People Laugh – Clergyman, Paul Enenche To Comedians (VIDEO)
Pastor Enenche blasts comedians who lie in church 1st for Credible News:
Pastor Enenche blasts comedians who lie in church
You Don Tori News:
You Don't Need To Lie To Make People Laugh - Pastor Enenche Tells Comedians (Video)


   More Picks
1 You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
4 Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Shell donates subsea training facilities to Nigeria varsity - Champion Newspapers, 15 hours ago
7 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 16 hours ago
8 Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment - Leadership, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info