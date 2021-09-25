Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

British-Nigerian boxer, Lawrence Okolie, managed by Anthony Joshua beats Dilan Prasovic in three rounds to retain WBO cruiserweight title (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lawrence Okolie,the British-Nigerian boxer signed and managed by Anthony Joshua knocked out Dilan Prasovic in the third round on Saturday night, September 25, to retain the WBO cruiserweight title

1 Security Operatives Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Goma Sama’ila [VIDEO] - Naija News, 20 hours ago
2 Fans In High Spirit As Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants Will Be Unveiled Sunday - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
3 INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explains why names of dead Nigerians still appear on voter register - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 18 hours ago
5 Police Arrest Dog For Biting 18-Year-Old University Student's Penîs In Ondo [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 23 hours ago
6 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
9 Copyright Commission arrests 17 suspected pirates, seizes N140m pirated materials - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra guber: Soludo formally presented as APGA candidate as party kickstarts campaign - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
