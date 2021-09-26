Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT
News photo Within Nigeria  - As the battle against COVID-19 continues, no fewer than 210 new cases of deadly disease in 12 states and the federal capital territory, Abuja. This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update for September 26, 2021 ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
4 Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Shell donates subsea training facilities to Nigeria varsity - Champion Newspapers, 15 hours ago
7 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 16 hours ago
8 Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment - Leadership, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
