NALDA commissions 30,000 birds capacity integrated farm estate in Yobe
NALDA commissions 30,000 birds capacity integrated farm estate in Yobe

The President of Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has commissioned an integrated farm estate in Yobe State built by the National Agricultural Land ...

21 hours ago
Senate President commissions NALDA’s 30,000 bird capacity integrated farm estate in Yobe Vanguard News:
Senate President commissions NALDA’s 30,000 bird capacity integrated farm estate in Yobe
FG commissions 30,000-bird capacity farm estate in Yobe State AIT:
FG commissions 30,000-bird capacity farm estate in Yobe State
Lawan Commissions NALDA’s Integrated Farm Estate In Yobe Independent:
Lawan Commissions NALDA’s Integrated Farm Estate In Yobe
Presidential Integrated Farm Estate: Lawan Inaugurates 30,000-Bird Farm In Yobe The Herald:
Presidential Integrated Farm Estate: Lawan Inaugurates 30,000-Bird Farm In Yobe
Lawan inaugurates 30,000-bird farm in Yobe - P.M. News PM News:
Lawan inaugurates 30,000-bird farm in Yobe - P.M. News


